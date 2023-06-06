De La Cruz is playing third base and batting cleanup in his MLB debut Tuesday versus the Dodgers.

De La Cruz jumps right into a prominent spot in the Reds' lineup following his official promotion Tuesday afternoon from Triple-A Louisville, where he had registered a sparkling 1.031 OPS with 12 home runs and 11 stolen bases through 38 games. The dynamic 21-year-old top prospect can also play shortstop, but Matt McClain has locked down that gig since earning his own call-up in mid-May. Beyond third and short, De La Cruz should also be an option in the DH role for Cincinnati.