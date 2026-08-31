De La Cruz (quadriceps) has a chance to play Monday against the Padres, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

De La Cruz exited Sunday's 7-5 win over the Cubs in the seventh inning with left quad tightness, but manager Terry Francona wasn't overly concerned following the game. The skipper said that he doesn't believe the injury to be very bad, and he outlined that De La Cruz could be in the lineup for Monday's series opener with San Diego. The shortstop appears to have avoided a significant injury, and he can be considered day-to-day for the time being.