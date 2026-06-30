Reds' Elly De La Cruz: Crushes homer in loss

De La Cruz went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Monday's 5-3 loss to Milwaukee.

After twisting his ankle Sunday, De La Cruz slotted in as the designated hitter Monday and laced a two-run homer off Robert Gasser to left-center field in the fifth inning. It marked the switch hitter's first homer since returning June 23 from a right hamstring strain, with De La Cruz going just 3-for-23 (.130) across six games since re-entering the lineup. In total, the 24-year-old is slashing .267/.337/.486 with 13 homers, 40 RBI, 43 runs and 10 stolen bases across 64 appearances this season.