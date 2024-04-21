De La Cruz walked in all four of his plate appearances Saturday in a win over the Angels. He recorded an RBI and a run scored.

A day after De La Cruz showed off his electric tools with a homer and three steals, he showcased his improving eye at the dish. The shortstop set a new career high in walks, though he was also caught stealing for the third time this season. Nonetheless, De La Cruz seems to be closing the holes in his game while flashing No. 1 overall fantasy upside. He's up to a 1.033 OPS with six homers and 10 steals through 20 games this season.