De La Cruz went 2-for-5 with a triple, a home run, two runs scored and six RBI in a 9-4 win over the Angels during the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader.

The rookie struck out in his other three at-bats, but he continues to do significant damage when he makes contact. De La Cruz took Tyler Anderson deep in the fifth inning for a three-run shot while hitting right-handed, then ripped a bases-loaded triple into the right-field corner in the seventh after switching around to the left side of the plate to face Dominic Leone. It's De La Cruz's fifth multi-hit performance in the last 11 games, a stretch in which he's produced a double, three triples, two homers, three steals, six runs and 11 RBI despite fanning 18 times in 45 at-bats.