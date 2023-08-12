De La Cruz batted third and went 2-for-5 with a triple, three RBI and a run scored in Friday's 9-2 win over the Pirates

For the first time since July 16, De La Cruz was not batting leadoff for the Reds. He'd slashed .207/.281/.414 in 22 games (21 starts) atop the order. In his first game out of three hole, De La Cruz delivered a two-run triple in the first inning and knocked in a run in the eighth. Reds manager David Bell told Gordon Wittenmyer of the Cincinnati Enquirer that he plans to stick with reconfigured top of the order, although he added that "nothing's permanent." TJ Friedl led off Friday followed by Matt McLain.