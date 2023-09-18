De La Cruz batted ninth and went 0-for-4 in Sunday's 8-4 loss to the Mets.

De La Cruz's slide down the batting order reached its lowest point since he was called up in June. A second-half slump finally prompted manager David Bell to drop the rookie this past week. In his last four starts, De La Cruz batted seventh, eighth (twice) and ninth. It was encouraging to see him knock a pair of hits Saturday after getting a day off Friday, but the 21-year-old's struggles continued Sunday. De La Cruz has batted .184 since the All-Star break.