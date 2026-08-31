De La Cruz exited Sunday night's contest against the Cubs in the seventh inning with left quadriceps tightness.

De La Cruz struck out in his final at-bat of the game in the top of the seventh inning, and it's possible that he suffered the quad injury in the process. The shortstop finished his night 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and two punchouts, and he was replaced in the field by Ivan Johnson to open the bottom of the seventh frame. De La Cruz dealt with quad issues down the stretch in 2025, and more information on his status will likely be provided following Sunday's contest.