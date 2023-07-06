De La Cruz went 3-for-6 with two doubles, a solo home run and a steal in Wednesday's 9-2 victory over the Nationals.

De La Cruz crushed a 455-foot shot off Josiah Gray, extending the Reds' lead to 5-1 in the fifth inning, before adding two doubles and a stolen base later in the game. The star rookie is now 7-for-10 over his last two games, boosting his slash line to .318/.356/.536 with four homers, 25 runs scored, 14 RBI and 11 steals through his first 118 plate appearances.