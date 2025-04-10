De La Cruz went 2-for-5 with two RBI and one run scored in Wednesday's 8-6 extra-inning loss to the Giants.

De La Cruz's highlight of the day came on a two-run double to put the Reds in front 3-0 in the third inning. Wednesday marked the first multi-hit effort of the month for the dynamic infielder, who is slashing just .250/.291/.423 with two homers and three doubles over 55 plate appearances but has already piled up 12 RBI, eight runs scored and two stolen bases in 13 outings.