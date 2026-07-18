Reds' Elly De La Cruz: Four hits, homers Friday

De La Cruz went 4-for-5 with a home run and an additional run scored in Friday's win over the Rockies.

De La Cruz launched his 16th homer of the season in the ninth inning off Jeff Criswell, extending his hitting streak to four games. The star shortstop remains a dynamic fantasy performer, and he's hit safely in 12 of his last 15 games. Over that stretch, De La Cruz is slashing .339/.414/.597 with a 1.011 OPS, four homers, seven RBI, 11 runs scored and four stolen bases across 70 plate appearances.