De La Cruz went 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI, two steals, a run scored and was caught stealing in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Unsurprisingly, De La Cruz filled up the box score. His fourth-inning single snapped an 0-for-17 slide, and he later delivered a run as part of the Reds' three-run seventh inning to tie the game at 4-4. His aggressiveness on the bases was also on display, swiping his 22nd and 23rd bags; however, that aggression may have cost Cincinnati. After leading off the sixth with a walk and steal, De La Cruz was caught trying to take third base and was not in scoring position when Jake Fraley singled later in the frame. That aggressiveness is something manger David Bell tolerates from De La Cruz, as he told Mark Sheldon of MLB.com. "Right there, he did have more time, but we've also seen him get to third with no outs and lead to a run," Bell said.