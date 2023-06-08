De La Cruz went 2-for-4 with a triple, a two-run home run and an additional run scored in an 8-6 victory versus the Dodgers on Wednesday.

In his sixth big-league plate appearance, De La Cruz hammered a 458-foot two-run shot to right field in the first inning off veteran hurler Noah Syndergaard. The exit velocity on the homer was 114.8 mph, making it the hardest hit ball of the season so far for the Reds. De La Cruz is looking like an immediate difference-maker in fantasy leagues -- since his call-up, he's gone 3-for-7 with three-extra base hits and two walks as Cincinnati's cleanup hitter.