De La Cruz went 1-for-5 with a stolen base in Monday's 6-3 extra-inning win over Philadelphia.
De La Cruz has one hit in all four games to start the season and stolen two bases (caught once) thus far. He also struck out four times Monday and has been punched out nine times in 17 plate appearances.
