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Reds' Elly De La Cruz: Hits in seven straight

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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De La Cruz went 2-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and an RBI in Saturday's 8-5 loss to Baltimore.

De La Cruz's RBI-single in the second inning gave the Reds a 4-3 lead and extended a hit streak to seven games, during which he's 10-for-29 (.345). He then stole second base, advanced to third on a sacrifice fly and nearly scored a run on an infield single, but an Orioles challenge overturned a call for the third out. De La Cruz once again showed he's past the hamstring injury that forced him to miss three weeks; the stolen base was his third in two contests, and he advanced to third on a flyout to left field.

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