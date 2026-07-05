Reds' Elly De La Cruz: Hits in seven straight

De La Cruz went 2-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and an RBI in Saturday's 8-5 loss to Baltimore.

De La Cruz's RBI-single in the second inning gave the Reds a 4-3 lead and extended a hit streak to seven games, during which he's 10-for-29 (.345). He then stole second base, advanced to third on a sacrifice fly and nearly scored a run on an infield single, but an Orioles challenge overturned a call for the third out. De La Cruz once again showed he's past the hamstring injury that forced him to miss three weeks; the stolen base was his third in two contests, and he advanced to third on a flyout to left field.