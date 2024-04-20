De La Cruz went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer, three stolen bases and an additional run scored in Friday's 8-1 victory over the Angels.

De La Cruz turned a two-out single into the Reds' first run in the second inning, stealing second base before swiping third and scoring on an errant throw. The 22-year-old shortstop would add a third stolen base in the fourth before breaking the game open with a three-run homer off Jose Cisnero in the eighth. De La Cruz has lived up to expectations early this year -- he's now slashing .290/.364/.638 with six homers, 18 runs scored and 14 RBI while going 10-for-12 in stolen base attempts.