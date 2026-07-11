Reds' Elly De La Cruz: Homers and triples Friday

De La Cruz went 2-for-4 with a solo homer, a triple and an additional run scored during the Reds' 4-0 win over the Cubs on Friday.

De La Cruz scored the game's first home run with a solo long ball in the fifth inning, and the superstar shortstop sparked the Reds' three-run eighth inning with a triple before coming home to score on a Sal Stewart sacrifice fly. It was the 23rd multi-hit game of the season for De La Cruz, who has an .842 OPS with 13 steals (on 18 attempts), 15 home runs, 44 RBI, 15 doubles and three triples over 330 plate appearances this season.