De La Cruz went 3-for-4 with a solo homer, a double, an RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Rockies.

De La Cruz got his night going with an opposite field blast in the third inning as part of the first three-hit performance of his young MLB career. The 21-year-old now has eight hits over his last four games and has raised his slash line to .308/.379/.519 to go with two homers, six RBI, 13 runs, six steals and a 6:19 BB:K over 58 plate appearances.