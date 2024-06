De La Cruz went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, three RBI and three runs scored in Monday's win over Pittsburgh.

De La Cruz scored a run after singling in the fourth inning before knocking an RBI double and scoring again in the fifth. He capped off his day with a two-run shot in the sixth. It was his 14th home run of the year and fifth of the month. De La Cruz is slashing .249/.342/.464 with 31 extra-base hits, 35 RBI and 52 runs scored this season.