De La Cruz went 3-for-5 with a two-run homer, an additional RBI and three total runs scored in Sunday's 6-4 win over Detroit.

De La Cruz has home runs in four straight contests and at least one hit in his last six -- he's gone 12-for-26 (.461) with six extra-base hits in that span. De La Cruz's recent hot stretch has boosted his slash line to .273/.352/.498 with 16 homers, 50 RBI, 57 runs scored and 20 stolen bases through 310 plate appearances this year.