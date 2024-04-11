De La Cruz went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 7-2 loss to Milwaukee.

De La Cruz's fifth-inning homer was his third in three games. He's reached base safely in all 12 games thus far, going 14-for-44 (.318) with three walks and a hit-by-pitch. It's a nice start to the season for De La Cruz, who has dazzling advanced metrics: 93.1 mph average exit velocity (89th percentile), 51.9 hard-hit percentage (85th) and 14.8 barrel percentage (87th). Unfortunately, his .458 BABIP suggests a correction is due; De La Cruz's expected batting average is .244.