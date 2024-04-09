De La Cruz went 3-for-4 with two solo home runs, four runs scored and a stolen base in Monday's win over the Brewers.

De La Cruz put on a full show Monday night against the Brewers, blasting a 450-foot solo homer, his first of the season, in the fifth inning. He then added a second homer later with a dazzling inside-the-park homer in the ninth inning. The Reds shortstop even gathered his sixth steal of the year just to add to the spectacle. De La Cruz is slashing .297/.366/.595 over his first 40 plate appearances with an astounding 42.5 percent strikeout rate.