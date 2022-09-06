De La Cruz is hitting .301/.356/.589 with eight homers and 10 steals through 26 games since his promotion to Double-A Chattanooga.

He's now up to 27 homers and 38 steals across two levels of the minors this year. The main (and perhaps only) concern with regard to De La Cruz remains his strikeout rate, as he's now whiffed 139 times in 466 plate appearances this season -- a 29.8 percent clip. He certainly won't be able to hit .300 in the big leagues with a strikeout rate that high, but he's also just 20 years old -- despite the incredible numbers he's putting up, this is still a very young prospect with plenty of development to go. There have been isolated periods of time when it looked like he was improving his plate discipline, only for De La Cruz to revert to his usual ways, but there's still plenty of time for him to make the necessary adjustments.