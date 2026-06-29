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Reds' Elly De La Cruz: In lineup at DH on Monday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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De La Cruz (ankle) will start at designated hitter and bat leadoff in Monday's game against the Brewers.

De La Cruz appeared to twist an ankle while running out of the batter's box during a fifth-inning plate appearance in Sunday's 9-4 loss to the Pirates, though he was able to stay in the game after being checked out by a trainer. Manager Terry Francona indicated after the game that De La Cruz's availability for the start of the Reds' four-game series in Milwaukee was in some question, but the 24-year-old apparently made enough progress overnight for the club to feel comfortable with including him in the lineup Monday. De La Cruz will still get a day off from playing defense in an effort to limit the strain on his ankle, clearing the way for Matt McLain to pick up a start at shortstop.

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