De La Cruz went 2-for-4 with a walk, two doubles, two runs scored, and two RBI in Monday's 7-1 victory over the Pirates.
The Cincinnati superstar extended the lead to 3-1 when he knocked his first double of the contest off Pittsburgh reliever David Bednar. De La Cruz then returned in the ninth to swat another RBI double, notching his eighth two-bagger of the season. Through 213 plate appearances, the 23-year-old is now slashing .251/.324/.419 with eight homers and 16 steals.
More News
-
Reds' Elly De La Cruz: Swats timely home run•
-
Reds' Elly De La Cruz: Brings home four runs•
-
Reds' Elly De La Cruz: Steals bag in loss•
-
Reds' Elly De La Cruz: Swipes two more bags in matinee•
-
Reds' Elly De La Cruz: Steals increase with better OBP•
-
Reds' Elly De La Cruz: Cracks three-run shot vs. Baltimore•