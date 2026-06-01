Reds' Elly De La Cruz: Likely to miss 2-to-4 weeks

Reds manager Terry Francona said Monday that an MRI on De La Cruz's right hamstring showed between a Grade 1 and Grade 2 strain, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

De La Cruz was placed on the 10-day injured list earlier Monday for the first time in his major-league career. He could get another MRI in a couple weeks to check the status of his progress, but early indications are that De La Cruz will likely be sidelined for 2-to-4 weeks. Matt McLain is drawing the start at shortstop for Cincinnati in Monday's game versus the Royals, and Edwin Arroyo is making his major-league debut at second base.