De La Cruz went 1-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and was caught stealing in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to Seattle.
De La Cruz had an eventful night on the basepaths. In the fourth inning, he walked and stole second, before he was caught leaning and picked off trying to steal third. He then reached base via a single in the eighth inning and tried stealing second base, but he was ruled out when Austin Hays, who had struck out, interfered with the catcher's ability to throw. The successful steal was the fourth in 18 games for De La Cruz, who is behind his pace for last season when he swiped 67 bags.
