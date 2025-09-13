De La Cruz went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Friday's 3-0 loss to the Athletics.

De La Cruz has swiped a bag in three straight games, and he's hit safely in five straight. Prior to this recent uptick in steals, he had logged just one theft on two attempts over a 25-game span from Aug. 11 to Sept. 8. The shortstop is up to 35 steals on the year, matching his rookie-year total but well behind the 67 he posted over 160 games in 2024. De La Cruz has added a .266/.333/.439 slash line, 19 home runs, 82 RBI and 97 runs scored across 147 contests in 2025.