De La Cruz went 1-for-3 with a walk and two steals in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Guardians.

De La Cruz, whose second half slump prompted a drop in the order, has used his legs to make up for the shortcomings of his bat. Aside from the two home runs he hit Tuesday, the rookie has reached base safely six times and stolen six bases over the last five games. The two thefts leave him with 35 over 95 games.