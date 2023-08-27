De La Cruz went 0-for-4 with two walks, two stolen bases and two runs scored in Saturday's 8-7 extra-innings win over the Diamondbacks.

De La Cruz has done a lot of things since rising to the majors, but he hasn't shown a lot of patience at the plate with a 7.2 percent walk rate and 34.3 percent strikeout rate. The infielder's pair of walks Saturday accounted for just the fourth time he's drawn multiple walks in a game. He's still finding a fair amount of success with a .248/.304/.447 slash line, 22 steals, 11 home runs, 33 RBI and 52 runs scored over his first 69 contests.