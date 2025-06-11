De La Cruz went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Tuesday's 1-0 win over the Guardians.

The 23-year-old shortstop has slowed down on the basepaths of late, attempting a steal in only three of his last 15 contests, but De La Cruz is still up to 20 pilfers on the season, putting him sixth in MLB behind league leader Jose Caballero's 25. De La Cruz has hardly been quiet during that 15-game stretch however, slashing .294/.410/.569 with five doubles, three homers, six RBI and 14 runs.