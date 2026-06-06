Reds' Elly De La Cruz: Next MRI scheduled for Friday

De La Cruz (hamstring) had his scheduled MRI moved up three days to this coming Friday, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

De La Cruz is expected to miss 2-to-4 weeks due to a right hamstring strain that he sustained this past Sunday against Atlanta. The good news for the superstar shorstop is that he appears to be progressing ahead of his recovery schedule, so Friday's MRI should give the Reds a better sense of next steps for De La Cruz's rehab program. In his absence, Matt McLain is expected to see more starts at shortstop, and Edwin Arroyo and Noelvi Marte are also slated to see more playing time.