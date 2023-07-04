De La Cruz went 4-for-4 with an RBI, a run scored and a steal in Tuesday's win over Washington.

It's already the 10th multi-hit effort for De La Cruz through 25 MLB games and his second four-hit performance. After a fast start to his career, De La Cruz had cooled off slightly, going 5-for-36 (.139) with one extra-base hit over his previous eight games. With his big game Tuesday, the 21-year-old infielder boosted his slash line back up to .308/.348/.490 with three homers, 23 runs scored, 13 RBI and 10 steals through 112 plate appearances this season.