De La Cruz went 1-for-3 with a walk, stolen base and run scored in Friday's 7-3 loss to Milwaukee.

De La Cruz has steals in four straight and is up to 13 (caught twice) in 28 games since being promoted to the majors. The rookie also has hit safely in five straight, going 11-for-21 (.524) with three doubles, a home run, three RBI and five runs scored.