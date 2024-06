De La Cruz went 3-for-4 with a double and a stolen base in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Pirates.

For the fifth time this season, De La Cruz got three hits in a game. He has multi-hit games in three of his last four and a stolen base in his third straight. The 22-year-old now has 37 steals in 72 games this season, which puts him on pace for 82 by the end of the campaign. The speedster carries a .242/.340/.447 slash line with 12 home runs and 31 RBI.