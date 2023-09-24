De La Cruz went 1-for-4 with a walk, two runs and two stolen bases in a loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday.

De La Cruz struck out three times in the contest, but he also thrilled after his only hit, following a second-inning single with a pair of steals before coming home to score on a fielder's choice groundout. The game was a pretty good synopsis of his rookie season thus far, as De La Cruz has posted a troublesome 34.3 percent strikeout rate while also notching 33 steals on 41 attempts. He's added a .231/.298/.394 slash line, 11 homers, 14 doubles, six triples, 36 RBI and 62 runs over 92 games.