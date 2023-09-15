De La Cruz started at shortstop and walked twice before being removed for pinch hitter in Thursday's 8-2 loss to the Tigers.

For the first time since De La Cruz debuted June 6, he was removed for a pinch hitter. A second-half downturn and a manager seeking any tactical edge in a playoff hunt has impacted De La Cruz's usage. The infielder batted seventh against a left-hander Tuesday, was not in the starting lineup Wednesday, then batted eighth against a right-hander Thursday. In fact, manager David Bell unloaded a string of right-handed batters off the bench to pinch hit in the eighth inning. Despite dropping De La Cruz in the order and removing him for a pinch hitter, Bell said the rookie remains a big part of the team, per Gordon Wittenmyer of the Cincinnati Enquirer. "Elly's going to continue to be a big part of our team, obviously," Bell said. "But where we are right now, every little tiny edge [is important]." Until this week, De La Cruz had been off limits to such tactics, but a .181 average and .606 OPS since the All-Star break has affected him.