De La Cruz went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, two RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Rays.

The star shortstop broke open a 2-2 tie in the bottom of the seventh inning with a two-out, bases-loaded single off Garrett Cleavinger. De La Cruz hasn't homered since June 23, but he's provided plenty of fantasy value otherwise, slashing .327/.416/.418 during his 26-game power drought with seven steals, 12 RBI and 16 runs.