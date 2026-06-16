Reds' Elly De La Cruz: Ramping up recovery work

De La Cruz (hamstring) is scheduled to begin running Tuesday and Wednesday, and will begin his rehab assignment on Friday with Triple-A Gwinnett, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

After landing on the injured list June 1, De La Cruz is slated to begin physical activities Tuesday. The 24-year-old is supposed to begin his rehab assignment with five innings of action Friday, a start at DH on Saturday and taking the field at shortstop on Sunday for the Triple-A team. With De La Cruz's hamstring nearly 90 percent healed, the shortstop is much closer to joining the big-league club.