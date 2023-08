De La Cruz went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Angels.

De La Cruz was off and running immediately, walking and stealing second in the first inning. The swipe was the 20th of the season for speedy De La Cruz, who achieved that milestone in 64 games. Combined with his work in the minors, De La Cruz has 31 steals (caught 12 times) in 102 games.