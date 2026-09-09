De La Cruz went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a double in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Dodgers.

De La Cruz supplied the Reds' runs when he took Tarik Skubal deep in the third inning. This was De La Cruz's fourth straight game with a homer and his sixth consecutive multi-hit effort, with the power surge getting him to 25 long balls on the year. The shortstop is batting .283 with an .868 OPS, 69 RBI, 88 runs scored, 26 doubles, five triples and 25 stolen bases. With one more homer this season, he'll set a career high.