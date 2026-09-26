De La Cruz went 1-for-4 with a two-run double and a steal during the Reds' 6-5 loss to the Blue Jays on Friday.

De La Cruz smacked his 30th home run of the season in a 7-6 win over Atlanta on Thursday, and he swiped his 30th bag of the season one day later in Toronto. In doing so, he became the fourth player in franchise history to record 30 homers and 30 steals in a season, with the last being Brandon Phillips in 2007. De La Cruz ranks in the top-10 in the majors this season in both slugging percentage (.521) and OPS (.888) across 627 plate appearances.