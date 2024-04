De La Cruz went 1-for-2 with two walks and a steal in Tuesday's loss to the Mariners.

De La Cruz drew multiple walks in a game for the first time this season and swiped his seventh bag of the year, which is now tied for fourth best in the majors early on. He was able to end a mini slump in this one after going hitless in three straight games and is now slashing .274/.357/.565 with four homers, 10 RBI, 15 runs and a 7:23 BB:K in 70 plate appearances.