De La Cruz will start at shortstop and bat third in Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.

After the recent passing of his sister, De La Cruz had been expected to be placed on the bereavement list prior to Friday's series opener versus Arizona, but the Reds never made an official transaction. The star shortstop was still withheld from the lineup Friday while he was likely away from the team to tend to the personal matter, but after that game was suspended, he ended up appearing in that contest off the bench when it was resumed Saturday. He then started in Saturday's 13-1 win, going 1-for-4 with a double, a walk and two runs scored. De La Cruz will remain in the lineup for the series finale, and the Reds haven't indicated that he's expected to miss any game action moving forward.