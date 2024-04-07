De La Cruz went 1-for-3 with a walk, two RBI, three runs scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 9-6 win over the Mets.
Much has been made of De La Cruz's strikeouts early on this season -- the swing-and-miss concerns are valid -- but he now has a 13-game hitting streak dating back to last season. He also has three steals in four attempts so far in 2024. The 22-year-old has been locked into the No. 6 spot in the lineup against both righties and lefties early on and looks to have some leash under manager David Bell to work out the remaining kinks in his game.
