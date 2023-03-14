site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Elly De La Cruz: Sent to minor-league camp
By
RotoWire Staff
Mar 14, 2023
at
6:17 pm ET
•
1 min read
De La Cruz was sent to minor-league camp by the Reds on Tuesday.
De La Cruz split time last season between High-A and Double-A, slashing .304/.359/.586 between the two levels. The Reds' top prospect will open the season with Triple-A Louisville and could crack the majors later in the year if he continues to tear through minor-league pitching.
