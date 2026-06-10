Reds' Elly De La Cruz: Set for infield work, MRI on tap

Reds manager Terry Francona said Wednesday that De La Cruz (hamstring) is scheduled to take part in infield drills for the second day in a row and will undergo a follow-up MRI on Friday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

If the MRI reveals that De La Cruz has healed from his right hamstring strain as anticipated, he could increase the intensity of his workouts beginning next week. When De La Cruz was first placed on the shelf June 1, Francona indicated that the star shortstop would likely miss around 2-to-4 weeks, and there's little to suggest that his timeline has changed. Matt McLain has taken over as the Reds' primary shortstop since De La Cruz landed on the shelf, which has opened up more work for Edwin Arroyo and Spencer Steer at the keystone.