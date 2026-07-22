Reds' Elly De La Cruz: Sets tone with leadoff homer

De La Cruz went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Mariners.

De La Cruz worked an eight-pitch at-bat to lead off the game and ended it with a solo shot just right of center field. The shortstop has had everything working recently, going 14-for-40 (.350) with four homers, five RBI, 11 runs scored and two stolen bases over his last 10 games. For the season, he's hitting .280 with an .863 OPS, 17 long balls, 46 RBI, 55 runs scored, 15 steals, 15 doubles and four triples over 81 contests.