De La Cruz went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Monday in a loss to the Brewers.

De La Cruz led off the contest with a shot that appeared destined to clear the center-field fence but was robbed of a homer by Joey Wiemer. The Reds' rookie slugger ensured that wouldn't happen again in the third when he belted a monstrous 456-foot two-run blast that left American Family Field entirely. It was another highlight it what has been an explosive rookie campaign for De La Cruz, who has gone deep in each of his past two games after starting Saturday's contest against Arizona on the bench amidst what had been an extended slump.