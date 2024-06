De La Cruz went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run Thursday in an 8-4 victory against the Cubs.

De La Cruz turned a two-run Reds deficit into a one-run lead with a three-run blast in the third frame. The long ball was his second in three contests following a season-long 21-game homer drought. After tallying 13 homers and 35 RBI over 98 games as a rookie last season, De La Cruz is nearing those marks with 11 long balls and 32 thefts through 63 contests in 2024.